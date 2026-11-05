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Flying out of RDU for the holidays? 5 On Your Side has ways to save and offset high jet fuel prices
By Alex Littlehales, WRAL enterprise reporter,2 days ago
High jet fuel prices have driven up holiday airfares to a level travel analysts haven't seen in 10 years. Even with three weeks to go before Thanksgiving, there are still ways to cut costs on holiday airfare before they rise even more. The same number of flights are scheduled for...