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Multiple flights in Europe again diverted after bomb threats deemed 'malicious hoaxes'
By COLLEEN BARRY, ANGELA CHARLTONDAVID BILLER — Associated Press,3 days ago
MILAN (AP) — Multiple flights in Europe were targeted by bomb threats on Thursday, forcing emergency landings, searches and military escorts to airports in France, Italy and Bulgaria. A British official called them “malicious hoaxes" that followed another rash of hoax threats earlier this week. More than a...