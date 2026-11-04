undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
McDonald's plans new value bundles next year after US traffic falls in third quarter
3 days ago
McDonald's plans to introduce new value-oriented meal bundles early next year after a disappointing third quarter that saw lower traffic at U.S. restaurants. McDonald's Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski said Wednesday that the company recently began an eight-week test of mix-and-match and fixed-price bundles at 1,900 U.S. restaurants. Those bundles might feature a McChicken sandwich and small fries for $3.50, for example.