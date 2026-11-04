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Midterm elections crack open political map, putting conservative states back in play
By THOMAS BEAUMONTNICHOLAS RICCARDI — Associated Press,3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — For a decade, the political map has been largely stagnant, locked into the same half-dozen or so political battlegrounds, reflecting a polarized, evenly divided country. On Tuesday, voters took a wrecking ball to that map, electing Democrats in states that were long considered reliably Republican. Kansas,...