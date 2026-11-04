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Iran's leaders say midterm results show US voters have rejected Trump's war
By ELENA BECATOROSJOHN SEEWER — Associated Press,3 days ago
Iranians on Wednesday struck a defiant tone, celebrating U.S. voters’ rebuke of President Donald Trump in the midterm elections while many in the Middle East waited to see how the results could affect the Iran war. Concerns about the war, particularly frustration over rising prices for fuel and other...