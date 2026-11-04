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Russian attacks disrupt power in Kyiv, while the death toll in a stricken village rises to 40
By SUSIE BLANNMIKE CORDER — Associated Press,2 days ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian attacks triggered power and water outages for hours Wednesday across Kyiv and surrounding regions while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the death toll in a stricken village in southern Ukraine rose to 40 in one of the deadliest strikes there in nearly five years of war.