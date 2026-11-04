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Democrats deliver a stunning rout in Texas to retake power for the first time in decades
By JIM VERTUNO, ANNA WILDERJESSE BEDAYN — Associated Press,2 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats finally got their wish in Texas. Shut out of power for decades, Democrats on Tuesday romped up and down the ballot in Republicans' most populous stronghold, flipping a U.S. Senate seat, retaking the governor's mansion and cinching control of the state House in a history-making election that ushered in an overnight resurgence for a party that has spent much of the last 30 years fighting for scraps.