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‘Make life more affordable’: Top NC Democrats lay out plans for state House majority
By Paul Specht, WRAL state government reporter,2 days ago
North Carolina Democrats say voters gave lawmakers clear marching orders Tuesday when they gave Democrats control of the state’s House of Representatives for the first time in 15 years: make life more affordable. Unofficial election results Tuesday night showed Republicans poised to keep control of the state Senate and...
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