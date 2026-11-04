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Wake school board revisits ethics policy, wants to add censure process
By Emily Walkenhorst, WRAL education reporter,2 days ago
The Wake County school board is revisiting its ethics policy, adding more details and language on how to handle a board member who violates it. The school board gave preliminary approval to the policy changes Wednesday night and plans to hold a second and final vote during its Nov. 17 meeting. The board plans to have the policy in place before new board members are seated at the first meeting in December.