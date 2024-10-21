Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRAL News

    Self-exiled Turkish spiritual leader Fethullah Gülen dies in the US

    By MICHAEL RUBINKAM,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    A New Zealand airport wants you to hug goodbye faster
    WRAL News1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    What is the recreational drug 'pink cocaine'?
    WRAL News22 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Facing 7 more lawsuits, Sean 'Diddy' Combs protests a 'fresh wave of publicity'
    WRAL News1 day ago
    More frozen waffles and pancakes recalled over possible listeria contamination
    WRAL News1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Top Amazon deals: Barbie Teacher Playset only $10.28 (55% off), Bracelet Craft Set w/6000 pieces only $5.59, Fleece throw only $8.07, Foldable Closet Storage Bags 6 pk only $15.15 (reg. $41.99)
    WRAL News1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Writer Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine part ways after relationship with political source revealed
    WRAL News1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Court upholds freedom for woman whose conviction was overturned after 43 years behind bars
    WRAL News20 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Hospitals' IV fluid shortage may impact surgeries for weeks
    WRAL News1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Coke's quarterly revenue and volumes fall but still beat expectations
    WRAL News7 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    FTC's rule banning fake online reviews goes into effect
    WRAL News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy