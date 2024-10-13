Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRAL News

    Schools cut learning-recovery programs as NC students remain behind

    By Emily Walkenhorst,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 33
    Add a Comment
    Reed Wana
    1d ago
    Yeah a d where has the money gone?? Is there a strict accounting for it??? Bet there isn’t.
    Jane Doe
    2d ago
    Thank goodness for private school vouchers. The public school system is dumbing down the next generation of leaders.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Pandas arrive at National Zoo, but won't be ready for public debut until January
    WRAL News1 day ago
    'Kids Killing Kids': Polk County Sheriff's Office Takes Down Violent Gang Members
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    North Carolina Republicans Shoot Down Bill to Extend Voter Registration for Hurricane Helene Victims
    Latin Times4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Conkers controversy: World tournament investigates claims of cheating with steel chestnut
    WRAL News14 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy