    Much of Tropical Storm Fred relief money remains untouched as western NC regroups after Helene

    By Sarah Krueger,

    1 days ago
    Gwen
    1d ago
    Yep another town keeping money designed to help citizens!! Absolutely true!! Look it up people!! This is not fake news!! Years from now the same thing will be going on about recent storm Victims!! The towns and counties blame it on the federal government but yet the money is the County or township bank!! Mayors, Commissioners, board members are responsible but yet they blame the government for being slow! However they have not contacted any government officials about it in 3 years??! Corruption?? A year from now All money raised by hardworking Taxpaying American CITIZENS will be in the clouds while Victims are left without a damn thing!!
    Stan Lilley
    1d ago
    Word on the ground is the ones filing a majority have been turned down
