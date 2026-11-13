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OPINION
Joe Rose has three big concerns for Miami against Duke
By Audacy Videos,7 days ago
Joe Rose and Hollywood break down former Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz returning to South Florida with Duke to face Mario Cristobal and the seventh-ranked Canes. Joe shares why he thinks Manny Diaz could be the next head coach at Florida State, addresses the payback storyline surrounding quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate, and lays out his three biggest concerns for Miami.