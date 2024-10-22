Open in App
    Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms for Monday Night Football against Giants

    By Taylor Hall,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUSjJ_0wHYvfwu00

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear their Color Rush jerseys when they host the New York Giants for Monday Night Football.

    The Steelers have a 7-3 record when wearing the Color Rush uniforms.

    The team last wore the uniforms when hosting the Patriots for Thursday Night Football in 2023.

    Fans can shop the Color Rush collection by clicking here.

