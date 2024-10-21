Open in App
    Penguins to host ‘Pittsburgh Night,’ first 7,500 fans will receive free rally towel

    By Jess Shannon,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EjYy_0wFrQw2L00

    Pittsburgh Night returns next month when the Penguins take on the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena.

    The first 7,500 fans in attendance at the Nov. 2 game will receive a special Pittsburgh Night Rally Towel courtesy of U. S. Steel, which is sponsoring the event.

    DJ Bonic, disc jockey for Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa, will perform live pregame and during both intermissions. Popular Pittsburgh mascots like Pirate Parrot, Steely McBeam and Amo from the Riverhounds will also be in attendance.

    Pittsburgh’s own designer and creator, John Geiger, partnering with Aramark, will unveil his limited edition, exclusive merchandise drop at PensGear.

    The DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway, located behind the Captain Morgan Club on the FedEx Level, will present interactive displays from U. S. Steel, Mr. Yuk, the National Aviary and more. The Lexus Club and Casamigos Club will feature Pittsburgh-themed menus to celebrate the evening.

    Single-game tickets for Pittsburgh Night, as well as all remaining home games, can be found here .

