Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WPXI Pittsburgh

    Royal Caribbean sued after employee convicted of putting hidden cameras in stateroom bathrooms

    By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mGok_0wFrMovx00

    A former passenger on board a Royal Caribbean cruise filed a lawsuit against the company saying that the cruise line could have done more to do more to protect passengers.

    Read more trending news

    Earlier this year, Arvin Mirasol, a stateroom attendant, was arrested after a passenger said she found a camera inside her room’s bathroom on the Symphony of the Seas, WTVJ reported.

    The guest was grabbing a roll of toilet paper and said she found the camera stuck to the counter, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in an affidavit.

    Mirasol in an interview with law enforcement allegedly admitted to installing the cameras and had been doing so since December 2023 when he started working on the ship.

    Officials also found several videos of women undressing in bathrooms and child pornography on his electronic devices. One video showed him installing a camera, officials said, according to WTVJ . Mirasol told law enforcement that he would hide under stateroom beds while guests took showers and recorded them.

    Officials said he also posted images online and on the dark web, WFOR reported.

    He was convicted and sentenced last month to 30 years in federal prison, according to Fox News . He also still faces video voyeurism charges in Florida, USA Today reported.

    The cruise company said in a statement at the time of Mirasol’s arrest, “We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behavior. We immediately reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities.”

    The class action lawsuit against Royal Caribbean was filed on Tuesday in Miami’s federal court, WTVJ reported last week.

    The suit was filed on behalf of “Jane Doe” and “all other similarly situated passengers,” USA Today reported.

    Michael Winkleman, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, said, “This is already a known industry problem and not just hidden cameras being an issue and it’s happened on virtually every other cruise line but also rapes and sexual assaults at sea.”

    He contends the company is partially to blame.

    “I think Royal Caribbean had a moral obligation to notify all the passengers that likely could’ve been affected they didn’t do that, now the notice is out there,” Winkleman said.

    He thinks that nearly a thousand passengers may have been recorded from Dec. 1, 2023, until Feb. 26, 2024, when Mirasol was employed on the Symphony of the Seas.

    Winkleman said that a video camera was found in a public bathroom on another Royal Caribbean ship and that a passenger had been arrested in that case, USA Today reported.

    The woman who filed the lawsuit said that she “suffers from severe emotional distress, which manifests physically, causing the Plaintiff physical sickness, sweating, nausea, insomnia, dizziness, crying, and physical pain, thereby causing physical impact to the Plaintiff,” WFOR reported.

    Royal Caribbean issued a statement to USA Today in light of the class action lawsuit, writing in an email, “The safety and privacy of our guests is our highest priority, and we have zero tolerance for this behavior. We immediately reported this case to law enforcement and terminated the crew member. As this is pending litigation, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

    The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and requests a jury trial.


    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Woman attacked in Sheraden, suspect tried to take her purse, police say
    WPXI Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Recall alert: Dodge Hornet, Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles recalled over faulty brake pedal
    WPXI Pittsburgh2 days ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up star power to induct Cher, Foreigner, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy and more
    WPXI Pittsburgh2 days ago
    BBB warns of healthcare scams during open enrollment
    WPXI Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    McDonald’s can ‘restore confidence’ after deadly Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak, CEO says
    WPXI Pittsburgh7 hours ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    More people are starting holiday shopping before Halloween; here’s how to find deals early
    WPXI Pittsburgh2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Iron Maiden former frontman Paul Di’Anno dies
    WPXI Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    What is the recreational drug ‘pink cocaine’?
    WPXI Pittsburgh4 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Pennsylvania Game Commission advising drivers to be on the lookout for deer
    WPXI Pittsburgh19 hours ago
    American Airlines fined $50M for not helping disabled passengers, damaging wheelchairs
    WPXI Pittsburgh8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy