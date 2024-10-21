Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WPXI Pittsburgh

    Temperatures will fall overnight, but warm back up Tuesday

    By Stephanie Allison,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQCG8_0wFPZdkl00

    Nice this evening but a clear sky will allow temperatures to tumble to the 40s overnight.

    The warming trend continues Tuesday, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s with some spots hitting 80 degrees. The mild marks stick around Wednesday with clouds mixing in during the afternoon, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be breezy at times with gusts up to 20-25 mph ahead of a cold front that will bring a few passing showers to the area in the evening.

    This front will usher in much cooler air behind it, highs Thursday will only make it to the upper 50s. You’ll need a jacket and warm layers if you are heading to the Pitt game Thursday evening, temperatures will turn chilly fast! Kick off temperatures Thursday evening will be in the low 50s and falling to the mid 40s near the end of the game.

    Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest weather updates and alerts while you are on the go!

    Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

    Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

    TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman with criminal warrant taken into custody after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh
  • CMU police officer launched off motorcycle while escorting Donald Trump to Acrisure Stadium
  • Arnold Palmer’s daughter reacts to Donald Trump’s references to her father
  • VIDEO: Neighbors rescue puppies tied shut in plastic bags and dumped in trash, owner facing charges
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Steelers nose tackle leaves game with injury
    WPXI Pittsburgh2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Recall alert: 720K Hondas recalled; fuel pump could crack
    WPXI Pittsburgh20 hours ago
    Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms for Monday Night Football against Giants
    WPXI Pittsburgh17 hours ago
    E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, CDC says
    WPXI Pittsburgh16 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    More frozen waffles and pancakes recalled over possible listeria contamination
    WPXI Pittsburgh16 hours ago
    Clock is ticking: Airport limits goodbye hugs to 3 minutes
    WPXI Pittsburgh21 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Pennsylvania Game Commission advising drivers to be on the lookout for deer
    WPXI Pittsburgh10 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Police urge drivers to slow down amid spike in crashes on Interstate 70
    WPXI Pittsburgh10 hours ago
    Denny’s says it expects to close 150 locations by the end of 2025
    WPXI Pittsburgh15 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Penguins get bucked in shootout, lose to Flames
    WPXI Pittsburghlast hour
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Penguins can not stop making mistakes; blow chance in loss to Jets
    WPXI Pittsburgh2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Penguins to host ‘Pittsburgh Night,’ first 7,500 fans will receive free rally towel
    WPXI Pittsburgh1 day ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy