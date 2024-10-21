Temperatures will fall overnight, but warm back up Tuesday

Nice this evening but a clear sky will allow temperatures to tumble to the 40s overnight.

The warming trend continues Tuesday, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s with some spots hitting 80 degrees. The mild marks stick around Wednesday with clouds mixing in during the afternoon, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be breezy at times with gusts up to 20-25 mph ahead of a cold front that will bring a few passing showers to the area in the evening.

This front will usher in much cooler air behind it, highs Thursday will only make it to the upper 50s. You’ll need a jacket and warm layers if you are heading to the Pitt game Thursday evening, temperatures will turn chilly fast! Kick off temperatures Thursday evening will be in the low 50s and falling to the mid 40s near the end of the game.

