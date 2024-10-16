Open in App
    • WPXI Pittsburgh

    Thursday will start chilly, but temperatures will warm up through the day

    By Stephen Cropper,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6Y3S_0w8rT3ui00

    Keep the winter coats as you head out Thursday morning but trade the umbrella for sunglasses. Clouds will break for more sun through the day and temperatures will warm up with highs closer to 60.

    But the clear skies will also set the stage for an even colder night with morning lows Friday morning cold enough for widespread patchy frost.

    A drier, warmer weather pattern settles in Friday and sticks around through the middle of next week bringing plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, with highs in the low 70s.

