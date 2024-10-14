Clearview Federal Credit Union to open new branch north of the city

Pittsburgh’s largest credit union will open its newest branch on Oct. 15 as it takes its rapidly expanding brick and mortar presence north.

Clearview Federal Credit Union’s Cranberry Township office, located at 2085 McKenzie Way, is its 23rd site. The doors will first open on Oct. 15, while a formal opening celebration will occur at a later date. It is among three branches that Clearview announced in fall 2023 — the others, in Pleasant Hills and Ross Township, both opened in the fourth quarter of 2023.

It will reach 25 next year with the addition of offices in the Strip District and South Fayette. The Strip District site will be Clearview’s second inside the city; it already has a location in Shadyside.

