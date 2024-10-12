Open in App
    Man shot while working security at Lawrenceville bar dies

    By Jillian Hartmann,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mczDW_0w4fstBW00

    Channel 11 learned the local man who was shot while working outside a restaurant in Lawrenceville passed away. At this point, no one has been charged and people in the area want answers.

    “I think the fact no one has been charged is crazy,” said Algre Gonzales.

    The community is mourning the loss of Malcolm Nowlin, 26. Last Sunday, he was working security at Dijlah’s Restaurant and Hookah Bar on Butler Street in the heart of Lawrenceville.

    >> Man shot in head in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning

    “I’m deeply saddened that he died especially at his job. Normally Lawrenceville is a safer area,” said Eric Williams.

    Malcolm was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was put on a ventilator. Sadly, his family tells Channel 11 that Malcolm died on Saturday.

    >> Neighbors react to shooting outside of Lawrenceville business: ‘I was in shock’

    “It’s brutal. It’s devastating. I send condolences to his family,” said Gonzales.

    Malcom primarily worked at Silky’s Pub in Bloomfield. The pub shared a post online saying, “The world was a better place with Malcolm in it and his positivity and genuine spirit will stay with us all.” The restaurant is holding a promotion . If you order Malcom’s patty melt, $5 will go to his family.

    >> Bloomfield restaurant raising money after employee shot over weekend

    “My heart really goes out to the family. That’s very unfortunate,” said Williams.

    Malcolm’s family describes the Duquesne graduate as smart and funny. Before Malcolm’s passing, his father shared a message for the shooter.

    “There’s a lot of things I could say. I’ll just say turn yourself in,” said the victim’s father, Malcolm Nowlin Sr.

    Malcolm’s family said they are grateful for everyone’s prayers and said Malcolm fought the good fight. Right now, Pittsburgh Police are investigating and handling this case.

    Comments
    Add a Comment
    Sherry Faye
    17h ago
    when I first heard of this unfortunate story, I thought of his father. The name Malcolm Nowlin was/is a familiar one to me. His father and I were elementary chums and sang in chorus for our school. We both grew up on the Northside or old Allegheny. My deepest condolences to the family on their loss. I believe last time I saw Malcolm Sr., he was a minister with a first lady/wife. Every talent show, Malcolm would win. I could still hear him singing Larry Ghrahams' song, "A One in a Million." I really hope they find this guy/person who took this young man's life.
    Guest
    1d ago
    this is an "after-hours club" in the back. no security is needed for a restaurant / bar with normal hours. most locals know this. we heard he threw someone out who came back and assassinated him.so very sad. 2 women were shot there in July.shut it down!
