Man shot while working security at Lawrenceville bar dies

Channel 11 learned the local man who was shot while working outside a restaurant in Lawrenceville passed away. At this point, no one has been charged and people in the area want answers.

“I think the fact no one has been charged is crazy,” said Algre Gonzales.

The community is mourning the loss of Malcolm Nowlin, 26. Last Sunday, he was working security at Dijlah’s Restaurant and Hookah Bar on Butler Street in the heart of Lawrenceville.

“I’m deeply saddened that he died especially at his job. Normally Lawrenceville is a safer area,” said Eric Williams.

Malcolm was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was put on a ventilator. Sadly, his family tells Channel 11 that Malcolm died on Saturday.

“It’s brutal. It’s devastating. I send condolences to his family,” said Gonzales.

Malcom primarily worked at Silky’s Pub in Bloomfield. The pub shared a post online saying, “The world was a better place with Malcolm in it and his positivity and genuine spirit will stay with us all.” The restaurant is holding a promotion . If you order Malcom’s patty melt, $5 will go to his family.

“My heart really goes out to the family. That’s very unfortunate,” said Williams.

Malcolm’s family describes the Duquesne graduate as smart and funny. Before Malcolm’s passing, his father shared a message for the shooter.

“There’s a lot of things I could say. I’ll just say turn yourself in,” said the victim’s father, Malcolm Nowlin Sr.

Malcolm’s family said they are grateful for everyone’s prayers and said Malcolm fought the good fight. Right now, Pittsburgh Police are investigating and handling this case.

