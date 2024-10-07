Open in App
    Neighbors react to shooting outside of Lawrenceville business: ‘I was in shock’

    By Gabriella DeLuca,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dRv0_0vxs3ytd00

    A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head outside of a restaurant and bar in Lawrenceville on Sunday.

    Now, Pittsburgh police are searching for the shooter.

    >> Man shot in head in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning

    The shooting happened around 4:30 Sunday morning outside of Dijlah Restaurant and Hookah Lounge. When Channel 11′s cameras arrived, we saw several evidence markers on the ground, indicating that multiple shots were fired.

    According to investigators, witnesses say there may have been an argument before the shots were fired.

    The victim is still in critical condition.

    It’s not the first time Channel 11 has reported on a shooting outside of this restaurant.

    Back in July, two women were shot outside of the restaurant after a fight inside.

    Channel 11 has reached out to the District Attorney’s office about what the threshold of becoming to becoming a nuisance bar is, and if this meets it. We’ll let you know when we get a response.

