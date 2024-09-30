Open in App
    Banners with Nazi symbols found on 2 Pittsburgh bridges Saturday, police say

    By WPXI.com News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10x0w0_0vpIV12M00

    Pittsburgh police are investigating after two banners with Nazi symbols were found on bridges over the weekend.

    Police say both banners were found on Saturday morning — one on the West End Bridge at the intersection of Route 65 and another on the Tenth Street Bridge.

    Both had hand-written Nazi symbols on them and were affixed to the bridges overnight. Neither had a written threat directed toward a specific group or person, police said.

    Once the signs were removed, police say they were photographed and secured as evidence.

    The investigation into this incident is ongoing. No arrests have been made, nor are there any suspects at this time.

    Anyone with information should contact Pittsburgh Police Headquarters by calling 412-323-7800.

    Jane Coal
    1d ago
    that's the fucking democrats. you have to be an idiot if you believe anything they say or do.
    Person.Cat.Hatian.Covfefe.
    1d ago
    the nazi symbol IS a direct threat to towards a specific group of people. ask those people how they perceive it. i bet they'd all agree.
