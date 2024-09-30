Pittsburgh’s annual Gingerbread House Competition opens registration

Registration for the 22nd Annual City of Pittsburgh Gingerbread House Competition opens Tuesday.

The CitiParks Office of Special Events announced that registration will open at 10 a.m. at www.pittsburghpa.gov/gingerbread .

Individuals, schools, communities, non-profits and professionals are invited to express their creativity in celebrating the holiday season through the competition, which began with downtown Pittsburgh hotels in 2002 to benefit the Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund.

This year’s display at the City County Building will open with a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 22, with the entries remaining displayed for Light Up Night on Nov. 23 and through early January. In addition to 19 categories, participants will also be eligible for overall awards such as the “Clearview Choice”, voted on by Clearview Federal Credit Union representatives, and “Curator’s Choice” selected by Carnegie Museum of Art.

Those interested in participating can register until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

