    Man killed in North Fayette Township car crash

    By Taylor Spirito,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bc7nK_0vocC74O00

    A man was killed in a car crash in North Fayette Township early Monday morning.

    The North Fayette Township VFD on Facebook said Noblestown Road was closed in both directions between Margarette Street and Locust Lane at around 2:15 a.m.

    Our crew at the scene saw emergency crews cutting a pickup truck.

    The victim, identified as Joseph Earl Cooper Jr., 57, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Dispatchers said another person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There is currently no word on their condition.

