A nationwide ground stop prompted by air traffic control communications issues caused widespread flight disruptions Friday, with passengers across South Florida facing delays and cancellations.

The Federal Aviation Administration said communications issues affecting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers prompted it to ground flights at airports nationwide while technicians investigated. The agency later lifted the ground stop Friday night, though flight disruptions continued.

FAA nationwide ground stop disrupts flights, strands travelers at DJT International Airport

WPTV's Michael Hoffman spent Friday at Donald J Trump International Airport speaking with travelers as departure boards showed numerous delays and cancellations and passengers scrambled to figure out what would happen to their trips. Departure boards showed numerous delays, with some flights being canceled as the disruption continued.

One traveler told Hoffman that she and her husband had planned to fly to Atlanta for a weekend trip but were told they likely would not be leaving Friday night.

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FAA nationwide ground stop: What to know about delays, rebooking and refunds

"They said it didn't look good," she said, describing what her husband had been told by TSA. "Probably not leaving tonight."

Although disappointed, she said their travel wasn't urgent.

"This (travel to Atlanta) was just for fun, so disappointing," she said. "You know, rather safe than sorry."

For some, the disruption came just as they were preparing to leave.

"I'm about to board the plane, and the pilot stopped everyone and said, 'Hold on, we might have to deplane. Give us a second,'" traveler Hailey Desser said. "And then he's like, 'Yep, everyone needs to get off the plane.'"

Sara Haseney appeared to arrive just before operations ground to a halt.

"I guess we probably were one of the last planes to board or to land, I guess," Haseney said. "But yeah, it was definitely crazy, and I think we're all pretty shocked."

For Lindsay Funes, the timing made the disruption particularly stressful.

"Just kind of annoying, the whole situation, especially like it's my first time traveling on my own and like not with a family member," Funes said.

Communications problems lead FAA to ground flights nationwide

The FAA said the ground stop was ordered after communications issues affected multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers. Technicians began investigating the problem as flights were held on the ground across the country

The ground stop was issued because of "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said officials had no indication at the time that a malicious act or hacking contributed to the communications issues.

"There is no indication, and we had no reason to believe that as of right now that this was a threat to the United States," said Mullin.

Nationwide ground stops are exceptionally rare. The last one occurred in January 2023 after an FAA system outage. Before that, flights were grounded nationwide following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The FAA remained in the early stages of investigating the problem, and additional information about what caused the disruption and what was being done to resolve it was not immediately available.

A baby shower hangs in the balance

At DJT International Airport, the nationwide disruption quickly became personal.

Lynne Hernandez told Hoffman her family has a baby shower Saturday morning, but a family member's travel plans were in doubt.

"She's booked on a flight for tomorrow morning," Hernandez said. "In the event that this ends and she can get on the plane tomorrow morning, we'll see her tomorrow around 11."

Hoffman asked her what time the baby shower starts.

"11," Hernandez responded.

For Hernandez's family, even getting on that next flight would leave little room to spare.

Travelers ask what happens to their money

As the delays and cancellations accumulated, travelers were not only asking when they would get into the air. They also wanted to know what the disruption could mean for their wallets.

"Is that coming out of my pocket?" Funes asked.

Naccarato wondered whether she would be able to scrap the weekend trip altogether and try again later.

"I would want to know at what point, like, would I be able to get a refund or change my flight for a different weekend?" she said.

The FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop at 8:15 p.m. ET Friday after it had been in effect for more than four hours, but airlines continued dealing with delays and cancellations as they worked to reposition aircraft and crews.

Travelers with upcoming flights should continue checking directly with their airlines for the status of their individual trips.

