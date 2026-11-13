For decades, Harry's Banana Farm, a local dive bar, has been hard to miss along Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach.

There's the raptor on the roof, the colorful atmosphere and the roadside billboard known for its witty, sometimes controversial messages.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

Harry’s Banana Farm owner dies, leaving legacy of giving

"It's iconic; everybody here knows about the place," said Vinnie Fiermonte, who lives in Lake Worth Beach. "A lot of people I know here from Boynton come to Harry's."

Tyler Hart, a local who has visited Harry's Banana Farm, said the bar's unusual personality makes it stand out.

"Definitely the raptor on the roof stands out," Hart said, adding there are "always interesting signs on the billboard."

But this week, that billboard is empty as the neighborhood bar mourns the death of its owner, Harry Seifert Jr.

Harry died Tuesday from health complications at 76 years old, according to the bar's general manager and Harry's longtime friend, Lou DeStout.

DeStout said Harry had survived two strokes over the years and dealt with a number of other health problems.

The loss is personal for DeStout, who met Harry in the late 1970s. Their friendship would eventually span decades, other business ventures and Harry's Banana Farm itself.

"Oh, Harry and I met in the late 70s and, uh, we did a lot, we just hit it off instantly," DeStout said. "And he was a larger-than-life character. We were both notorious wise hats."

Harry's connection to the bar went back even further.

According to DeStout, Harry's father opened Harry's Banana Farm in 1954. Harry Jr. took over in the early 1980s and helped transform it from a more family-oriented establishment into a late-night hangout.

"Harry's the one that made it that late-night kind of hip place to be because he was like, he was a cool guy," DeStout said.

'The whole place is him'

Inside the bar, DeStout said reminders of his longtime friend are everywhere.

When WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked how much of the bar reminded him of Harry, DeStout didn't hesitate.

"Well, how could, how could it not? The whole place is him," DeStout said.

"He's the one that decorated all the stuff," he added.

DeStout said many of the items inside the bar were collected during Harry's travels, with pieces from places including Australia and China.

Inside, the bar's walls are a collage of Harry's travels and adventures with treasures at every inch.

Harry was also behind another unmistakable piece of the bar's personality: its roadside sign.

"He was the original sign guy," DeStout said. "Yeah, way back when he started a tradition."

DeStout eventually took over the tradition of putting messages on the sign and said he shared Harry's sense of humor.

"He always enjoyed it too," DeStout said. "But like I said, he was the original guy who did the sign."

Harry's health began declining years ago. DeStout said Harry suffered a stroke roughly 17 years ago that paralyzed one side of his body. He recovered before suffering another stroke that took away his voice.

"He's had numerous other medical problems over the years, and then he started having heart problems and things like that," DeStout said. "So it's, it's been a difficult bunch of years for him."

Still, DeStout said Harry continued living his life, traveling and attending events despite those challenges.

"He still lived life, and he got around more than I did," DeStout said. "He'd go to Las Vegas to the Sphere and the Kravis Center to plays, and, he got out and about a lot more than I did."

What happens to Harry's Banana Farm?

Since Harry's death, DeStout said he's repeatedly heard one question from customers and employees: What happens to Harry's Banana Farm now?

His answer is simple.

"Nothing. We're gonna continue on like we always do," DeStout said. "I've had to answer that question 100 times in the last two days. Nothing's gonna change. It's gonna keep on being Harry's Banana Farm."

DeStout said that longevity is notable as Lake Worth Beach and the surrounding area continue to change. He recalled a time when Harry's was one of several similar neighborhood bars along Dixie Highway.

"When Harry and I tended bar here together 40 years ago, there was 10 places like Harry's up and down Dixie, and they're all gone," DeStout said. "Harry's is the only one that survives, and not only survives but thrives."

A legacy beyond the bar

For the people closest to Harry, his legacy extends beyond the walls of his neighborhood bar.

DeStout said roughly 30 years ago, Harry began dressing as Santa Claus and visiting Barton Elementary School to give wrapped gifts to underprivileged children.

"He started going to Barton Elementary School and handing out wrapped gifts to all the little kids, underprivileged kids," DeStout said.

What started at one school grew to include four elementary schools and eventually became a nonprofit, Harry's Helping Hands.

"And I just thought when we had the idea of making a legitimate nonprofit, it'd be a great legacy to leave behind," DeStout said. "And that's what we did. And now, after 30 years, it's gangbusters."

The effort is marking its 30th year of giving back to the Lake Worth Beach community.

"He'd be here for the Christmas party; he'd be proud of everybody here for everything that they've done," DeStout said. "We've come so far, for a little neighborhood bar, we've done quite an impact."

For DeStout, giving back is part of the responsibility that comes with operating a successful community business.

"And I believe, you know, very strongly that when, when you do business in the community, you profit from the community, you have a responsibility and obligation to contribute to that community, you know, so that's, and that was always Harry," DeStout said. "Harry was just so generous."

DeStout is now encouraging people who want to honor Harry to donate to Harry's Helping Hands in lieu of flowers.

"He would much prefer a donation because that goes directly to the kids," DeStout said.

'He's going to be missed'

Customers have also been stopping by Harry's Banana Farm to remember the man behind the business.

"He was very sarcastic, funny. He not only gave back, but he was a contributor, an active contributor," said Billy Miller, a patron at Harry's Banana Farm. "I would say he's going to be missed, absolutely."

Hart shared a similar sentiment.

"It's definitely a bummer any time you hear a local person like that passes away, hopefully they're able to keep things going," Hart said.

Everything DeStout says suggests that is exactly what they intend to do.

"This whole place is his legacy," DeStout said.

And when Lopez asked what he would say to his longtime friend now, DeStout's answer brought that legacy back to where it started.

"I'll miss you, pal, but we're just gonna keep rolling along, just like we always have," DeStout said.

A celebration of life for Harry Seifert Jr. is planned for Dec. 6 at the Lake Worth Beach Golf Club.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.