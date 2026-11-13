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Flooding survivors praise heroes who came to help
By Hollani Davis,7 days ago
From high-water rescues to the heroes who live next door, people are sharing their stories about the good Samaritans who came to their aid during the recent floods that ravaged our area.
Tessie Watts from Riviera Beach says first responders and the mayor of her city pulled her to safety after she fled her home and more than 20 inches of water.
WATCH REPORT BELOW:Heroes emerge after historic flooding swamps Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Nicole Vazquez from Fort Pierce shared with WPTV anchor Hollani Davis that her brother is her hero. She said he helped the family sandbag their home before leaving, then came back by boat to get them out.
"He left, and he came back Tuesday to evacuate us, and then we took shelter with him that night," says Vazquez.
The selfless acts stretched to West Palm Beach, where Miles Bradford and his friend jumped in to help stranded drivers.
"If it was me, I would want someone to get out there and help me," says Bradford.
Long after the water is gone, even though there will undoubtedly be more tough days ahead, it's these acts of kindness that people say they'll remember.More flooding coverage Flooding survivors praise heroes who came to help Riviera Beach flooding leaves Lone Pine residents devastated Community underwater after years of drainage concerns Martin County seeks answers after Jensen Beach flooding Family displaced by historic flooding pleads for help Fort Pierce woman loses second home in 2 years Riviera Beach residents face costly flood recovery Flood damage could qualify homeowners for tax break Western St. Lucie Co. residents seek answers after historic flooding Florida requests federal aid after widespread flooding No flood insurance? What homeowners need to know Residents still flooded 8 days after historic rainfall Family forced to rebuild after historic flooding destroys home Floodwaters linger for days in West Palm community Chimp sanctuary seeks help after flooding Flood damage in St. Lucie Co.? Report it here Flooding prompts questions about drainage, development Flooding leaves community without power, most homes evacuated West Palm residents trapped for days by floodwaters Flooding impacts several Palm Beach Gardens neighborhoods 'It's still rising': Jensen Beach homes flooded WATCH: Firefighters respond to widespread flooding in Palm Beach Co. Teachers, parents question decision not to close all schools Riviera Beach faces recovery after historic 1-in-1,000-year flood More than 15 inches of rain reported in parts of Palm Beach Gardens 'Worst that I've seen': Historic rainfall floods Okeechobee Co. WATCH: Aerial video shows significant flooding in St. Lucie West Port St. Lucie offers up to $25K for flood repairs Heavy rain floods Port St. Lucie roads, strands drivers DeSantis declares state of emergency after flooding Indian River, St. Lucie counties declare emergencies over flooding