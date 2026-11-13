From high-water rescues to the heroes who live next door, people are sharing their stories about the good Samaritans who came to their aid during the recent floods that ravaged our area.

Tessie Watts from Riviera Beach says first responders and the mayor of her city pulled her to safety after she fled her home and more than 20 inches of water.

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Heroes emerge after historic flooding swamps Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

Nicole Vazquez from Fort Pierce shared with WPTV anchor Hollani Davis that her brother is her hero. She said he helped the family sandbag their home before leaving, then came back by boat to get them out.

"He left, and he came back Tuesday to evacuate us, and then we took shelter with him that night," says Vazquez.

The selfless acts stretched to West Palm Beach, where Miles Bradford and his friend jumped in to help stranded drivers.

"If it was me, I would want someone to get out there and help me," says Bradford.

Long after the water is gone, even though there will undoubtedly be more tough days ahead, it's these acts of kindness that people say they'll remember.