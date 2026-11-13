Interstate 95 in Indian River County is shut down in both directions early Friday morning, creating a major traffic disruption for drivers near the Indian River-St. Lucie County line.

On Nov. 12, around 11:20 p.m., FHP said a trooper was involved in a shooting incident on I-95 near mile marker 141.

According to FHP, the incident began when the trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the suspect fled, resulting in a pursuit. The pursuit escalated and turned into a gunfire exchange between the trooper and the suspect.

Authorities said no troopers were injured during the shooting. FHP said the suspect sustained injuries from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the highway is closed due to the ongoing investigation.

All northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 are closed at this time. The southbound entrance ramp at Oslo Road is also shut down.

Northbound drivers were being directed off I-95 at Indrio Road, while southbound drivers were being directed to exit at Oslo Road. The northbound entrance ramp from Indrio Road is also closed.

Officials said all body cam and dash cam video will be reviewed during the investigation. The FDLE will take over as the lead on the investigation.

WPTV is working to learn more about when the interstate could reopen.