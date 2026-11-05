Investigators have recovered a portion of an engine from the Learjet 60 that crashed near Greenacres on Sundayas crews continue excavating the crash site, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB said excavation work began late Wednesday and continued Thursday as investigators and local officials worked to recover wreckage from the crash that killed nine people.

WATCH REPORT BELOW: Part of jet's engine found, NTSB says

NTSB recovers part of Learjet engine after crash

Debris from the aircraft has been found away from the main impact site, including on the roofs of nearby homes and buildings, according to the NTSB. All recovered wreckage will be taken to a secure location for further examination.

Investigators are also asking residents who find debris believed to be from the Learjet not to keep it or attempt to move, alter or dispose of it.

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NTSB: Piece of Learjet's tail found miles away from crash

The agency said even small pieces of wreckage could contain evidence that helps investigators determine what happened.

Anyone who has found or collected debris from the crash is asked to email witness@ntsb.gov to arrange for its recovery. The NTSB is asking people to include a photograph of the debris in the email, if possible.

The NTSB said recovering as much of the aircraft wreckage as possible is critical to its investigation and efforts to determine the cause of the crash.

