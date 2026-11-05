Washington Elementary closed Friday due to flooding

Washington Elementary School in Palm Beach County will remain closed Friday as severe flooding and dangerous conditions continue to affect parts of the community, according to the school district.

All other schools operated by the School District of Palm Beach County will be open Friday, Chief of Communications Sean Cooley said.

The district said its priority is reopening schools only when it is safe to do so, acknowledging that some neighborhoods continue to experience severe flooding that could make travel difficult or dangerous.

Families and staff members who cannot safely get to school are being urged not to put themselves at risk. Any student absences caused by weather-related impacts will be fully excused through Friday, according to the district.

"Our top priority is reopening schools only when it is safe to do so," the district said. "We recognize that several of our neighborhoods are still dealing with severe flooding and dangerous conditions."

The district also thanked teachers, bus drivers, school leaders, custodians and other staff members who helped reopen schools following the severe weather.

"We appreciate the flexibility, patience, and understanding as we've worked through these severe weather conditions and flooding," the district said.

All public schools in St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be closed Friday.