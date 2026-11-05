Public schools in St. Lucie and Indian River counties will remain closed Friday, Nov. 6, as flooding continues to make some roads, bus stops and school campuses difficult or unsafe to access.

Both school districts said they expect schools to reopen Monday, Nov. 9.

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Schools in St. Lucie, Indian River counties to remain closed Friday

While conditions have improved in parts of St. Lucie County, district officials said a significant number of bus stops and roads remain inaccessible because of flooding. Access to some campuses also continues to be affected.

The district said some families and employees remain without power or cannot safely leave their neighborhoods.

"Conditions vary greatly across our county," the St. Lucie Public Schools District said in its announcement. "Although some neighborhoods have returned to normal, others continue to experience flooding that makes traveling to school, whether on foot, by bus, or by car, unsafe."

Athletics and SAT testing affected

All St. Lucie Public Schools athletic activities are canceled through Sunday, Nov. 8. Athletics can resume Monday.

The SAT scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, has also been postponed. The district said the test is now scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21.

Boys & Girls Clubs offering resources

Five Boys & Girls Clubs locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for current members and families interested in joining.

Each location has a capacity of 100 children. Members can attend any of the participating clubs, regardless of which location they normally attend.

The locations are:



Chuck Hill: 198 Marion Ave., Port St. Lucie

Westside: 3361 S. Jenkins Road, Fort Pierce

Ken Pruitt: 10673 SE Lennard Road, Port St. Lucie

Percy Peek Teen: 2902 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

Garden Terrace: 3104 Avenue J, Fort Pierce

Parents and guardians are asked to send their children with a packed lunch, snack and water bottle.

The school district said it will provide additional information if instructional make-up days are needed.

"We understand that continued closures create challenges for our families and employees, and we appreciate your patience, flexibility, and understanding," the district said.

Indian River County Schools

The School District of Indian River County said Thursday that transportation remains a concern, prompting Friday's closure.

The district said a limited number of bus drivers are available and significant delays continue on County Roads 510 and 512.

School buildings will be accessible to instructional staff as they prepare for Monday.

The district said activities and extracurriculars will resume Thursday.