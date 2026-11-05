Boca Raton expanding school zone speed camera program to 3 more locations

The City of Boca Raton is expanding its school zone speed camera program to three additional locations beginning Nov. 9.

The city said the expansion will add speed cameras in school zones serving Calusa Elementary School, Blue Lake Elementary School, and Omni Middle School/Spanish River High School, bringing the total number of participating school zones in the city to six.

Westlake considers school zone speed cameras near Seminole Ridge High School to improve student safety

The city operates the School Zone Safety Program in partnership with RedSpeed. Cameras are designed to deter speeding and will capture violations only while school zone flashing lights are activated.

The new locations and enforcement times are:

Calusa Elementary School



2051 Clint Moore Road

Morning: 7:05 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.

Afternoon: 2 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.

Blue Lake Elementary School



Military Trail and Potomac Road

Morning: 7:20 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.

Afternoon: 2 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.

Omni Middle School/Spanish River High School



Jog Road and Yamato Road

Morning: 7 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

Afternoon: 2:45 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.

Each school zone will have a 30-day warning period when its cameras are first activated.

After the warning period ends, drivers traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit while the school zone lights are flashing can receive a $100 civil penalty.

Delray Beach school zone cameras issue nearly 5,000 speeding tickets

More than 200 drivers ticketed in first week of Boca Raton school zone speed cameras

According to the city, citations issued through the program do not add points to a driver's license or affect auto insurance rates.

Boca Raton previously implemented the program in the school zones for Addison Mizner School, Boca Raton Community High School and J.C. Mitchell Elementary School.

For more information, visit their website.