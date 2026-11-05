Former Top Gun pilot, recovering addict paying it forward

November marks National Veterans and Military Families Month, and WPTV is examining ways to celebrate and support our service members.

Former Top Gun pilot Chris Claflin is doing his part and paying it forward to fellow veterans struggling with addiction issues.

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Former Top Gun pilot pays it forward

After a WPTV Let's Hear It story presented by morning anchor Ashley Glass, a viewer reached out and invited Claflin to speak at the Called to Freedom Veterans Retreat. He happily accepted the invitation.

"Serving in the military, no matter what your service is, there’s something about meeting other people who are willing to put their lives on the line for the nation. It was an immediate bond right there," Claflin said.

Claflin graduated from Harvard Business School. He was also a U.S. Navy pilot and flew jets in combat, but all of that success fell apart when he became drug addicted for eight years.

Claflin traced the onset of the drug addiction, in part, back to not dealing with trauma he experienced as a child. He is currently more than a year sober, and has a message for anyone struggling, especially veterans.

"Get help," Claflin said. "You have to get help. You can’t do this on your own. It's not something you can figure out. Once you get so far down the rabbit hole, you can’t pull yourself out on your own."

Claflin has been greatly supported by the Hanley Center in West Palm Beach, a community resource to support the mental health and well-being of service members or anyone struggling.

He is currently working to become a certified addiction counselor and aims to have that certificate by spring.