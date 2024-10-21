Woman hospitalized after golf cart driver crashes into busy Jensen Beach bar

A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a golf cart that ended up in the middle of a busy Jensen Beach bar Saturday night.

Tako Tiki owner Troy Pulley was out of state when his manager called. He said she sounded panicked.

"A golf cart just drove through the front door and hit a table," Pulley recalled.

One woman had to be taken to the hospital with a serious pelvic injury.

“Great lady, wonderful customer… a local," said Pulley.

Captain Ruben Romero with the Martin County Sheriff's Office says it looks like a case where a person didn’t know how to operate the vehicle correctly. Romero added the golf cart the woman was operating actually belonged to the Ocean Breeze Resort, about half a mile away from the bar.

“The driver was probably one of the employees and the female that attempted to drive the vehicle when the accident happened may have not been a person who was supposed to be operating it," said Romero.

WPTV's Jon Shainman went to the resort and asked if anyone knew what had happened. No one could answer my questions and I never heard back from a manager. Investigators are thankful this wasn’t as bad as it could have been.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating this case and say it’s a good bet the driver of that golf cart will face some traffic citations.