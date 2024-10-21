Open in App
    How you can help feed Treasure Coast tornado victims

    By Romelo Styles,

    1 days ago
    There is a huge effort underway in Fort Pierce to provide meals for people impacted by this month's tornado outbreak.

    However, WPTV learned that organizers need more volunteers to feed victims affected along the Treasure Coast.

    Operation BBQ Relief helps feed communities after natural disasters.

    When Ed Dickson of Homestead, Florida, received a call for assistance, he started cooking.

    Ed Dickson didn't hesitate to help when he was called to feed those affected by the recent tornadoes.

    "We did 750 meals our first night, and at this point, we've done over 42,000 meals [in nine days]," Dickson said.

    It's all happening in the parking lot of a Walmart along Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce.

    The final day for the meals is this Friday, but Dickson said they're searching for more volunteers.

    "We need the support to get the meals out," Dickson said.

    Meaghan Ashurst speaks about the rewarding feeling of helping those impacted by the storms.

    Volunteers like Meaghan Ashurst have a whole team helping.

    "Come out! There's such a good feeling to be involved in your community, to (help) others," Ashurst said. "I'm getting goosebumps just saying that."

    St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend wasted no time getting her hands dirty.

    "I'm here to help," Townsend said. "I'm here to serve because I was told they were short-staffed."

    Dickson said all you have to do is show up.

    "You can come down here and let me know," Dickson said. "If I have the space, I will put you in, and I'll probably have the space, I'll find the space."

    It's a call to action to help our neighbors during this time of recovery.

