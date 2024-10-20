Open in App
    • WPTV West Palm Beach

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues 10 people from disabled boat off coast of Vero Beach

    By Samantha Roesler, Cassandra Garcia,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CT4H5_0wEeaN0a00

    10 people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday off the coast of Vero Beach.

    The Coast Guard said that they received a stress signal from a boat about 20 miles offshore. The disabled 25-foot-long vessel was fighting against sea levels of at least six feet.

    Once rescued, five people needed to be transported to EMS for medical care and the other five were turned over to Border Patrol, which is standard procedure for when people are rescued outside of U.S. territorial waters.

    “This really underscores the importance of being mindful of the weather for all mariners,” said Nicholas Strasburg with the Coast Guard’s 7th District. “Thankfully, we had assets in the area that were able to respond and we saved 10 people which was a great thing.”

    MamaJ
    2d ago
    Outside us territorial waters? Im confused
    Objective and Independent
    2d ago
    Thank you Coast Guard!
