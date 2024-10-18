Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WPTV West Palm Beach

    With chocolate prices up sharply this year, learn how to save on Halloween candy

    By John Matarese,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXvYU_0wC9nhb500

    If you’re looking for the cheapest candy this Halloween, your candy bowl may look a little different this year. That's because the one thing you might notice when shopping is higher prices, especially on chocolate items.

    Paul Picton is a chocolatier who specializes in high-end confections at his store Maverick Chocolate Company. But this past year, he has been dealing with a sharp jump in prices of his main ingredient: cocoa.

    "The price of cocoa beans at the commodity levels, from the farms, has skyrocketed," he said.

    This modern-day Willie Wonka says he won't skimp on ingredients, but some companies are cutting quality or sizes. They start to put in less chocolate or move away from dark chocolate to milk chocolate, he said, something he insists he won't do.

    Lower cocoa production means higher prices

    According to a Wells Fargo report , global cocoa production is projected to fall by about 14%. The reduced supply means shoppers can expect to pay more for chocolate candy in 2024, and possibly 2025.

    The company Pattern , which looks at average prices on Amazon, found prices dropped year over year for sweets like Starburst, Jolly Ranchers, and Smarties. But Twix, which contains a large amount of chocolate, is up 4%.

    The site Coupon Follow found 3 Musketeers are the most expensive Halloween candy at 79 cents an ounce. It claims Skittles are the cheapest at 32 cents an ounce.

    How to save on your candy

    For savings, shopping expert Trae Bodge suggests buying in bulk.

    “If you live in a place where there is a lot of Halloween traffic, go big. You will save a lot by doing that,” she said.

    She says to buy some of your favorites but supplement with something less expensive.

    And if you’re not picky, wait until the day before Halloween when prices drop.

    “Dollar stores will have a lot of candy as well and they will be cheaper than everyone else for the most part," she said.

    Picton says you should try to be understanding if prices seem a little higher this year.

    "Everyone is still trying to provide a product, and to be able to do so in a reasonable manner," he said.

    That way you don't waste your money.

    ________________________________

    "Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

    Follow John:

    For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

    More Don't Waste Your Money news:
    Chocolate prices up sharply this year: How to save on Halloween candy Restaurants still adding menu surcharges, even though pandemic has ended Is your car ready for the cold? What you can do to prepare

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza26 days ago
    SHIFTING SANDS: How hurricanes have impacted Treasure Coast beaches
    WPTV West Palm Beach2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    The Tragic Final Days of 'Petticoat Junction' Star Bea Benaderet (Betty Rubble on 'The Flintstones')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    King Lear Is All of Us as We Age
    Alameda Post3 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA7 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy