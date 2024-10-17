Open in App
    • WPTV West Palm Beach

    A Loxahatchee restaurant is stepping up to help area tornado victims

    By Tania Rogers,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUssN_0wAJzpxM00

    IL Pomodoro Pizzeria on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road is one of the many restaurants donating a portion of its proceeds to tornado victims.

    Sherie Levey is manager of the restaurant. "It's important to do this because this community was hit so hard. When I went out just to get a prescription for my mom over off on Coconut the devastation like I'm ready to cry again."

    Elizabeth Accomando is the president of Indian Trail Improvement District and is glad the restaurant is trying to help the western communities.

    "I feel like it's so critical that we get the message out to get the assistance that our residents in the Acreage and Loxahatchee need because people don't know about it."

    Twenty percent of the proceeds from today, Thursday and next Tuesday October 22nd through next Thursday will be donated to the Scripps Howard Fund.

    The restaurant is located at 5030 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in the Winn Dixie shopping center in Loxahatchee.

