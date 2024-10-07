Open in App
    WPTV West Palm Beach

    What DeSantis is saying about fuel supplies

    By Kendall Hyde,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whTgD_0vxs0GXE00

    Gov. Ron DeSantis offered reassurance that the state has enough gas to make it through Hurricane Milton.

    In a Monday morning update, the governor announced that the state is amassing large fuel reserves, including 415,000 gallons of diesel and 389,000 gallons of gasoline.

    In addition, DeSantis expects at least 1.5 million gallons of both diesel and gasoline to arrive in the coming days.

    WPTV visited several gas stations and spotted several people filling their gas tanks to ensure they had enough gas ahead of the hurricane.

    TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

    "It's pretty important," Palm Beach County resident Philip Overley said. "If we lose power, I would like to have something on hand. Got to be prepared, you know. You don't want to be the one left behind."

    Read more coverage of Hurricane Milton below:

    National News

    Category 5 Hurricane Milton brings 180mph winds, prompts coastal warnings

    Tropical Weather

    TRACKING MILTON: What you need to do NOW ahead of landfall in Florida

    Hurricane

    Hurricane watch for Indian River, Okeechobee Co. ahead of Milton

    Hurricane

    SHELTERS: Where you can find shelters in Okeechobee and Indian River counties

    Audra Schroeder

    Jo Anne Marshall
    1d ago
    Hard to find gas in Lakeland and Winter Haven
