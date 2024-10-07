What DeSantis is saying about fuel supplies

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered reassurance that the state has enough gas to make it through Hurricane Milton.

In a Monday morning update, the governor announced that the state is amassing large fuel reserves, including 415,000 gallons of diesel and 389,000 gallons of gasoline.

In addition, DeSantis expects at least 1.5 million gallons of both diesel and gasoline to arrive in the coming days.

WPTV visited several gas stations and spotted several people filling their gas tanks to ensure they had enough gas ahead of the hurricane.

"It's pretty important," Palm Beach County resident Philip Overley said. "If we lose power, I would like to have something on hand. Got to be prepared, you know. You don't want to be the one left behind."

