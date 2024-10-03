Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WPTV West Palm Beach

    TROPICS: When we will start to see more tropical moisture?

    By Kate Wentzel, Jennifer Correa, Matt Papaycik,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bafr8_0vsjhn2v00

    The tropics remain very active, including one system that could bring heavy tropical downpours to South Florida next week.

    First, an area of low pressure is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico, with a 40% chance of development.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wb9Oc_0vsjhn2v00 WPTV
    TRACKING THE TROPICS

    TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

    Regardless of development, tropical moisture will surge into Florida. Interests along the U.S. Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

    "That will basically bring some moisture for us. And that will happen as early as Monday, picking up that rain chance for us then," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4apl_0vsjhn2v00 WPTV

    The WPTV First Alert Weather forecast calls for a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms on Monday, strong storms on Tuesday, and a 70% chance of tropical rains Wednesday.

    As of now flooding is our biggest concern through next week.

    Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Kirk, which is now a major hurricane, is located in the middle of the Atlantic waters. Kirk is continuing to strengthen, but later in the weekend, Kirk is expected to accelerate northeastward into the northern Atlantic and weaken to a remnant low .

    Tropical Storm Leslie is spinning and strengthening in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Leslie is located about 500 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Leslie is located about 600 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nII7q_0vsjhn2v00 WPTV
    TRACKING THE TROPICS

    Leslie will take a track similar to Hurricane Kirk and curve into the colder waters of the northern Atlantic. Neither system is a threat to South Florida.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    TROPICS: A lot of uncertainty with this wave. What we know today
    WPTV West Palm Beach3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
    NewsNinja26 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    No, FEMA isn’t giving people impacted by Hurricane Helene just $750
    10NEWS1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Tampa's Next Big Storm? Here’s What You Need to Know About the Looming Tropical Threat
    ThumbWind11 hours ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Is a home warranty worth it? Couple denied AC replacement when it fails.
    WPTV West Palm Beach3 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome? This may help
    WPTV West Palm Beach3 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Two Arrested for Stealing Firearm from the Dead in Tunica County Wreck
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Ex-Mayor Guilty of Health Benefits Fraud, Concealing Income
    Morristown Minute5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy