TROPICS: When we will start to see more tropical moisture?

The tropics remain very active, including one system that could bring heavy tropical downpours to South Florida next week.

First, an area of low pressure is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico, with a 40% chance of development.

Regardless of development, tropical moisture will surge into Florida. Interests along the U.S. Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

"That will basically bring some moisture for us. And that will happen as early as Monday, picking up that rain chance for us then," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

The WPTV First Alert Weather forecast calls for a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms on Monday, strong storms on Tuesday, and a 70% chance of tropical rains Wednesday.

As of now flooding is our biggest concern through next week.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Kirk, which is now a major hurricane, is located in the middle of the Atlantic waters. Kirk is continuing to strengthen, but later in the weekend, Kirk is expected to accelerate northeastward into the northern Atlantic and weaken to a remnant low .

Tropical Storm Leslie is spinning and strengthening in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Leslie is located about 500 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Leslie is located about 600 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Leslie will take a track similar to Hurricane Kirk and curve into the colder waters of the northern Atlantic. Neither system is a threat to South Florida.