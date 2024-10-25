Man, 18, charged in deadly shooting of Central Falls teen

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Central Falls, according to police.

Moises Maldonado was arraigned Friday on a charge of manslaughter and other gun-related violations.

Central Falls shooting suspect Moises Maldonado

The shooting happened Thursday morning at a home on Earle Street.

Police said they arrived to find the victim unconscious and rushed her to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

“As a mother and the mayor of Central Falls, I’m devastated by the tragic loss of a young girl in our community,” Mayor Maria Rivera said. “My heart breaks for her family who are now facing unimaginable pain and a loss no parent should have to ever endure.”

Maldonado was arrested Thursday afternoon. He and the victim were acquaintances, police said.

Officials are not disclosing what led up to the shooting at this time.

