    • WPRI 12 News

    Man, 18, charged in deadly shooting of Central Falls teen

    By Melanie DaSilva,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQLqp_0wLSa9je00

    CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Central Falls, according to police.

    Moises Maldonado was arraigned Friday on a charge of manslaughter and other gun-related violations.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ef9H_0wLSa9je00
    Central Falls shooting suspect Moises Maldonado

    The shooting happened Thursday morning at a home on Earle Street.

    Police said they arrived to find the victim unconscious and rushed her to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

    “As a mother and the mayor of Central Falls, I’m devastated by the tragic loss of a young girl in our community,” Mayor Maria Rivera said. “My heart breaks for her family who are now facing unimaginable pain and a loss no parent should have to ever endure.”

    Maldonado was arrested Thursday afternoon. He and the victim were acquaintances, police said.

    Officials are not disclosing what led up to the shooting at this time.

    Related Search

    Central fallsGun controlJuvenile crimeViolent crimeTeen violenceMaria Rivera

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Marianela Morales
    20h ago
    So sad and shocking, my condolences to the family and friends SIP beautiful angel🌹🫂🙏. and for the Maldonado family so sorry you have to go through this tragedy. the generation now days are so lost no matter how much we try to save them💔 the devil is loose taking over the weak. Prayers for both sides of there family's🌹🙏❤️
    Christian Taylor
    22h ago
    Central Falls has always been a crime ridden city. Cumberland should stop the kids who go to their school system but actually reside in CF or Pawtucket. It's been a huge problem for years. C.F. is a Hotspot for illegals as well.
    View all comments

