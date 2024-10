Mayor giving free pumpkins to those in need

WARWICK, R.I. (THE RHODE SHOW) – Halloween is just around the corner, with a string of holidays following closely behind.

For some families, the extra cost that comes along with this time of the year can be challenging. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and his wife, Kim are giving out free pumpkins for the 7th straight year – to families in need.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.