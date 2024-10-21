Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WPRI 12 News

    Ex-fugitive Mollicone violates probation after stiffing taxpayers of restitution

    By Tim White,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAcBs_0wGHTEWV00

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Joseph Mollicone, the ex-fugitive whose multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme triggered the Rhode Island banking crisis in 1991, is again in trouble for failing to make restitution payments.

    In August, Magistrate Gina Lopes determined Mollicone, 81, was in violation of the conditions of his probation and revoked all of his good-time credits.

    The order means Mollicone will now be on probation through July of 2033. He was supposed to be out from under probation in September.

    Mollicone is also barred from earning further good-time credits that would chip away at his time on probation moving forward.

    In a separate order, Lopes also reduced his required monthly restitution payments from $270 to $70, slowing to a trickle his rate of repaying $12 million to Rhode Island taxpayers. Mollicone has previously claimed financial hardship.

    Court spokesperson Lexi Kriss said Mollicone has paid roughly $54,000 in restitution since he started making payments when he was released from prison in 2002.

    The restitution is intended to reimburse taxpayers for bailing out the Heritage Loan and Investment Co., a Federal Hill bank Mollicone ran at the time.

    According to investigators, Mollicone began methodically siphoning money from the institution starting in at least 1986 to fund a lavish lifestyle.

    In 1990, when the money ran out and Mollicone learned of a criminal investigation, he went on the lam, triggering an international manhunt. He was tracked down 17 months later living under a fake identity in Utah.

    In 1993 a jury convicted Mollicone on 26 criminal counts including fraud and embezzlement. A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison. He served 10 years before being released on parole in 2002.

    Investigators blamed Mollicone’s institution for igniting the crisis that brought down the R.I. Share & Deposit Indemnity Corp, also known as RISDIC.

    On Jan. 1, 1991, within an hour of taking office, newly inaugurated Gov. Bruce Sundlun ordered 45 banks closed, leaving hundreds of thousands of depositors locked out of their own money. The state sales tax subsequently increased from 6% to 7%, where it has since remained.

    Mollicone’s court-appointed attorney did not return a request for comment.

    He is scheduled to be back in court for a restitution review in January.

    Two decades of court records reviewed by Target 12 show Mollicone has rarely made any substantive restitution payment, routinely dropping off as little as $50 early on in monthly payments to Superior Court, to sometimes as high as $300.

    In January 2023, Lopes denied Mollicone’s request to lower the required $270 monthly restitution payments, but he never met that mark. Throughout the rest of that year and into 2024, Mollicone made between $60-$70 in monthly payments.

    Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook .

    Eli Sherman contributed to this report

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

    Comments / 24
    Add a Comment
    Morgan
    19h ago
    Joe Mollicone should have done 30 years for his crime behind bars because he was never going to pay back what he stole from the public all their hard earned money.
    Debo
    19h ago
    Excellent 👌🏾
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Find a collection site for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WPRI 12 News3 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WPRI 12 News3 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy4 days ago
    3 arraigned for alleged gift card tampering at RI stores
    WPRI 12 News21 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WPRI 12 News3 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    McKee administration rescinds award of $15B Medicaid contract after protests
    WPRI 12 News4 days ago
    Pumpkin spice car wash raising money for families in need
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WPRI 12 News3 days ago
    On Your Dime: State employees clock more than $200K in overtime amid staffing shortages
    Turnto10.com1 day ago
    Pathologist says boys' injuries were unsurvivable
    BBC17 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Horse trapped in mud in Westerly gets rescued
    WPRI 12 News4 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    How local families enjoyed the nice weather on Sunday
    WPRI 12 News2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    New Bedford man pleads guilty to son-in-law’s murder
    WPRI 12 News20 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy