Roger Williams Park Zoo welcomes baby sloth

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo is celebrating the birth of yet another Linne’s two-toed sloth.

Scout was recently born to mother Fiona and father Westley.

The zoo does not know newborn’s gender yet, but said both mom and baby are doing well.

“Fiona is an excellent momma, and they are bonding beautifully,” the zoo wrote in a social media post Sunday .

Scout will soon be out and about with Fiona in the Faces of the Rainforest exhibit, the zoo noted.

This comes three months after Nicko, another Linne’s two-toed sloth, passed away unexpectedly from a respiratory infection. Nicko was born to first-time mom Beanie, who Fiona welcomed into the world four years ago.

(Courtesy: Roger Williams Park Zoo)

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily Roundup

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.