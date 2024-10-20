Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WPRI 12 News

    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H28um_0wEmrQo600

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    Grandma who texted stranger for Thanksgiving announces breast cancer diagnosis

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mayor giving free pumpkins to those in need
    WPRI 12 News10 hours ago
    Pumpkin spice car wash raising money for families in need
    WPRI 12 News20 hours ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WPRI 12 News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Johnston holds ‘topping off’ ceremony for elementary school
    WPRI 12 News6 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    Find a collection site for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    7 dead after ‘structural failure’ caused ferry dock gangway collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island
    WPRI 12 News2 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WPRI 12 News2 days ago
    Murder trial ongoing for 2nd suspect in drive-by shooting
    WPRI 12 News20 hours ago
    3 arraigned for alleged gift card tampering at RI stores
    WPRI 12 News2 hours ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WPRI 12 News2 days ago
    Roger Williams Park Zoo welcomes baby sloth
    WPRI 12 News22 hours ago
    Hometown Hero – Deb McMullen, East Greenwich
    WPRI 12 News17 hours ago
    How local families enjoyed the nice weather on Sunday
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WPRI 12 News3 days ago
    Police swarm North Attleboro hotel
    WPRI 12 News16 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Hurricane Oscar forms in the Caribbean
    WPRI 12 News2 days ago
    One of the last Navajo Code Talkers from World War II dies at 107
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Providence to host summer 2025 USA Gymnastics Championships
    WPRI 12 News21 hours ago
    Should minimum wage be lower for tipped workers? Two states are set to vote on it
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy