RIDOT: Overnight closures on I-195 expected this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) —The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning drivers to expect lane closures on I-195 this week.

Starting Sunday, two lanes on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

These closures will be in place until Thursday from Exit 1A at India St. to Exit 1B and 1C at Taunton Avenue.

They will be doing some bridge preventative maintenance and inspection work.

The Exit 1 on-ramp will also be closed overnight Sunday and Monday from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour routes will be available.

