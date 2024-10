Weather Now: Much Drier Tonight; Breezy and Cool Tuesday

Hey everyone!

Conditions will continue to dry out this evening and overnight leading way to a blustery and much chillier overnight. Cool temps will prevail through mid-week, before a warmup begins as we head towards the weekend.

THIS EVENING

TONIGHT

Clear and cold conditions take over. Gusty as well. Look to the western sky just after sunset and you may see Comet Tsuchinshan Atlas or C/2023 A3.

TUESDAY MORNING

Cold start to the day. It will be noticeably cooler with blustery conditions.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON

LOOKING AHEAD

