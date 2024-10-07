How to avoid falling victim to work-related gift card scams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’ve ever received a text message or email from your manager requesting a gift card because they’re “tied up in a meeting,” you may be getting scammed.

Patrick Laverty, a local cybersecurity expert, told 12 News these scams are becoming much more common since they’re easy to execute.

“One of the gift card scams that I have seen is when some high-level person in a company, maybe the CEO, the CTO or a manager, calls and says, ‘I need $500 worth of gift cards,'” Laverty said.

The scammer typically asks its victim to send them the gift card number either in an email or through text message so they can wipe the money from it.

Laverty said that, before buying a gift card, make sure you’re actually talking to your boss by confirming their identity.

“What we want people to do is to make sure that they are validating who they’re speaking with and make sure that it is the CEO, because that is a very common attack,” he said.

Scammers may already have your name, where you work and your boss’ name, which can make the request more believable.

Anyone who believes they’ve been contacted by a scammer should not respond because it will alert the fraudster that they’ve reached an active phone number or email. Instead, Laverty suggests the number or email be reported and blocked.

