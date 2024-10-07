Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WPRI 12 News

    UV light in Roger Williams classroom could prevent the spread of viruses

    By Leah CrowleyCatie McNeil,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dphem_0vxvlgip00

    BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A technology that uses a special kind of light to fight airborne illnesses is being tested in Bristol.

    Roger Williams University is partnering with the technology firm “Lit Thinking” to study the effects of the company’s Far-UVC Visium technology in the classroom.

    ALSO READ: Program looks to expand medical technology in RI

    The company says Far-UVC is a wave-length of light that is safe for humans but “continuously deactivates pathogens” and stops the spread of viruses like the flu and COVID-19.

    According to Dr. Jacob Bueno de Mesquita, a professor of public health at Roger Williams, using light to fight viruses isn’t a completely novel concept.

    “Germicidal UV is a really old technology that we’ve been using for 100 years to inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air,” he explained. “It’s something that we could be using more of.”

    The UV technology has been installed in the ceiling of one classroom at Roger Williams and in the university’s health services center. Data will be collected from the devices to test the effectiveness of the technology.

    “This will tell us how effective the technology is at mitigating viruses … and also how remarkably safe the technology is,” Bueno de Mesquita added.

    NEXT: CVS to lay off 632 people employed out of RI as board mulls breaking up company Close

    Thanks for signing up!

    Watch for us in your inbox.

    Daily Roundup

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    On brink of bankruptcy, Thundermist seeks $8 million bailout
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    Lifespan paid ex-CEO $6.8 million in his last year leading hospital group
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    Online tool could help New Bedford firefighters save lives
    WPRI 12 News20 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Police: Man assaulted security, nurse at Roger Williams Medical Center
    WPRI 12 News20 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    October was once the 8th month of the year
    WPRI 12 News4 days ago
    Pawtucket hosting free flu clinics; no insurance necessary
    WPRI 12 News18 hours ago
    Friday Night Blitz: Rivalry matchup tops Week 4
    WPRI 12 News4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Providence prisoner transport van involved in Cranston crash
    WPRI 12 News2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    What’s Happening: Flames of Hope Weekend
    WPRI 12 News4 days ago
    Hometown Hero – David Bourk, St. Andrew’s
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Suspect held without bail in deadly New Bedford stabbing
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    How to avoid falling victim to work-related gift card scams
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Band of the Week: East Providence High School
    WPRI 12 News4 days ago
    The best under $100 deals of October Prime Day
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Police seek suspects after ATVs damage Taunton Green
    WPRI 12 News22 hours ago
    Providence elementary school reopens after renovations
    WPRI 12 News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy