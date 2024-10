Coventry police warn of officer impersonation scam

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Coventry Police Department is alerting residents to a scam in which the callers are posing as law enforcement.

Police said the fraudster appears to using a “spoof number” and informs those who answer that he is an officer with the Coventry Police Department.

The caller then asks to speak with someone about a “pressing legal matter” that has reached his desk, according to police.

“This person also appears to have set up a voicemail that may appear legitimate to those who attempt to call the number back,” police explained in an alert shared to social media Sunday afternoon.

Police are urging residents to not engage with the caller and to instead hang up and block the number from calling again in the future.

Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be from the Coventry Police Department should contact headquarters directly at (401) 826-1100 ext. 0 to verify.

